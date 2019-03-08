Police seize two vehicles being driven with no insurance

Police in King's Lynn seized two vehicles which were being driven without insurance. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

Police seized two vehicles which were being driven on Norfolk’s roads without insurance, with one driver also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted that they seized the vehicles on Sunday night. They said the driver of the second vehicles was arrested for driving while disqualified, for failing a roadside drugs wipe test and for being in possession of cannabis.