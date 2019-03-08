Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police seize two vehicles being driven with no insurance

PUBLISHED: 06:48 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 06:48 15 April 2019

Police in King's Lynn seized two vehicles which were being driven without insurance. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Police in King's Lynn seized two vehicles which were being driven without insurance. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

Police seized two vehicles which were being driven on Norfolk’s roads without insurance, with one driver also arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted that they seized the vehicles on Sunday night. They said the driver of the second vehicles was arrested for driving while disqualified, for failing a roadside drugs wipe test and for being in possession of cannabis.

Most Read

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Officers led to stash of drugs and thousands of pounds in cash

Officers were lead to a stash of drugs after they arrested someone. Picture: Norwich Police

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Take That Greatest Hits tour setlist revealed ahead of Norwich show

Take That at Carrow Road in June 2017 Credit: Sonya Duncan

‘Muddy-wellied England at its finest’ - What the Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide said about three Norfolk spots

Blakeney has been named as one of three best places to live in Norfolk by the Sunday Times. Picture: IAN MOXEY

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man jailed for Weybread murders refused leave to appeal

Ali Qazimaj who was jailed in 2017 for a minimum of 35 years for the murders of Weybread couple Peter and Sylvia Stuart. Picture: Suffolk Police

Pride, determination and Pukki’s breakthrough – six things learned from City’s fightback at Wigan

Head coach Daniel Farke showed his appreciation for the 5,300 travelling Norwich City fans at Wigan with his trademark full-time celebration Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘We were all in it together’ - Norfolk Liverpool fan’s first visit back to Hillsborough in 30 years

Paul Williams, third from left. with other survivors of the Hillsborough disaster, visiting the scene for the first time in 30 years. Photo: Paul Williams

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 1-1 Championship draw against Wigan Athletic

Norwich City keeper Tim Krul thwarts Leon Clarke in a 1-1 Championship draw at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speedy winger Hernandez couldn’t provide spark City needed at Wigan

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke keeps a close eye on winger Onel Hernandez at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists