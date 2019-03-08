Search

Police seize vehicle for 'driving without insurance'

PUBLISHED: 15:21 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 10 September 2019

Halesworth officers, PC 398 Postma and PC 1957 Watson seized the blue car on September 5. Picture: Halesworth Police

Archant

Officers have seized a vehicle after a motorist was caught driving without insurance.

Halesworth officers, PC 398 Postma and PC 1957 Watson seized the blue car on September 5.

It was stopped in the Market Place, in Halesworth.

In a post to Facebook, Halesworth Police said: "#Halesworth officers, PC 398 Postma and PC 1957 Watson seized this vehicle during the early hours of the 5th of September.

"It was stopped in the Market Place, Halesworth and the driver dealt with for driving otherwise than in accordance with a license and no insurance."

Officers urged new drivers, or those who have recently moved to the country to insure their car.

Police can give a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if motorists are caught driving a vehicle they are not insured to drive. If the case goes to court, drivers could be slapped with a fine or disqualified from driving.

