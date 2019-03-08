Police seize vehicle for 'driving without insurance'

Halesworth officers, PC 398 Postma and PC 1957 Watson seized the blue car on September 5. Picture: Halesworth Police Archant

Officers have seized a vehicle after a motorist was caught driving without insurance.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halesworth officers, PC 398 Postma and PC 1957 Watson seized the blue car on September 5.

It was stopped in the Market Place, in Halesworth.

You may also want to watch:

In a post to Facebook, Halesworth Police said: "#Halesworth officers, PC 398 Postma and PC 1957 Watson seized this vehicle during the early hours of the 5th of September.

"It was stopped in the Market Place, Halesworth and the driver dealt with for driving otherwise than in accordance with a license and no insurance."

Officers urged new drivers, or those who have recently moved to the country to insure their car.

Police can give a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if motorists are caught driving a vehicle they are not insured to drive. If the case goes to court, drivers could be slapped with a fine or disqualified from driving.