Car and moped seized after reports of anti-social behaviour

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:34 PM July 4, 2022
Officers seized two vehicles after reports of anti-social behaviour in Wymondham

Officers seized two vehicles after reports of anti-social behaviour in Wymondham

A moped and a car have been seized following reports of anti-social behaviour in a Norfolk town.

In a tweet, South Norfolk Police confirmed officers attended Browick Park, Ayton Place and Market Place in Wymondham following numerous calls of concern about vehicles allegedly being driven in an anti-social manner.

Officers issued four section 59 warnings and seized two vehicles over the weekend of June 25.

The drivers of the seized vehicles had previously been given warnings.

South Norfolk Police added that it would continue to monitor anti-social behaviour in the town and vehicles would be seized if they were found to be driven in that way.

