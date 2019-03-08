Driver found with banned weapon in King’s Lynn

A driver was found with a banned weapon and drugs after police stopped him in King’s Lynn.

They included a shuriken, or Japanese throwing star - a fearsome weapon which can be held in the hand as a concealed blade, or thrown at a victim.

The devices are banned in the UK. The Home Office says it is “illegal to bring into the UK, sell, hire, lend or give anyone” a throwing star.

Officers also found drugs and a knife before arresting the man in the early hours of Saturday.

Norfolk specials tweeted: “S/SC 7281 from KLWN Team worked with PC 1860 in the early hours of this morning. Stopped a motorist, driver found in possession of a offensive weapon and concealed drugs = arrested. Taken to custody. Weapons included a knife and shuriken.”