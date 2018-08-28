Learner driver has car seized by police

Police seized a car from a driver with a provisional licence between Swaffham and Narborough.

A provisional driver had their car seized by police after being caught on the road.

Police seized a car which had made off from officers in Thetford. Cannabis and cash were found in a search of the occupants and vehicle.

Officers in Breckland were responding to a report of a driver possibly under the influence of alcohol or dugs on Saturday night when they stopped the learner driver between Swaffham and Narborough.

A tweet from Breckland Police said: “Turns out driver only had a provisional licence making insurance void.”

The driver’s car was subsequently seized by police.

In their tweet officers added the hashtags #DriveLegal and #AndAnotherOneOffTheRoad.

It followed a separate vehicle seizure earlier in the week by police in Thetford.

The vehicle in question had made off from officers in the town. The occupants were searched and the car was seized along with a quantity of cash.

The driver was arrested for drug driving (after traces of cannabis and cocaine were found in a drug wipe), possession of cannabis, a Class B drug, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.