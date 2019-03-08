Police seize over 200 cannabis plants in village

Over 200 cannabis plants were found at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

Police officers have discovered a large cannabis farm in a Norfolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Over 200 cannabis plants were found at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham. Picture: Breckland Police Over 200 cannabis plants were found at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham. Picture: Breckland Police

Over 200 plants were seized by officers at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham.

Police were called to a property on The Street on Monday, 25 March following reports that a cannabis factory had been discovered in a building.

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

A police cordon was put in place overnight and was lifted at lunchtime on Tuesday, March 26.

In a tweet Breckland Police said: “Evidence gathering and dismantling well underway. Inquiries continue.”