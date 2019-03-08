Updated
Police seize over 200 cannabis plants in village
PUBLISHED: 15:26 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 26 March 2019
Archant
Police officers have discovered a large cannabis farm in a Norfolk village.
Over 200 cannabis plants were found at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham. Picture: Breckland Police
Over 200 plants were seized by officers at an address in Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham.
Police were called to a property on The Street on Monday, 25 March following reports that a cannabis factory had been discovered in a building.
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.
A police cordon was put in place overnight and was lifted at lunchtime on Tuesday, March 26.
In a tweet Breckland Police said: “Evidence gathering and dismantling well underway. Inquiries continue.”
