Baseball bat and knife taken off Norwich streets after arrests
PUBLISHED: 06:57 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 25 September 2019
Archant
Police have arrested three men in Norwich for a variety of offences, including possession of a knife and baseball bat.
Officers from Norwich's Operation Moonshot City team made the arrests after offenders were stopped on roads in the city.
A baseball bat and knife were recovered as part of one of the arrests where the driver had no insurance.
There were also arrests made for drug driving and possession of a class B drug and for drug driving.
Officers publicised details of the arrests on Norwich Police's Twitter account, tweeting: "3 males taken into custody today for a variety of offences after being stopped on our roads. ️1. No insurance, bladed article and offensive weapon 2. Drug driver and possession of Class B 3. Drug driver #opmoonshotcity #zerotolerance #proactive #teamwork."
The Operation Moonshot City team was launched in November last year.
