Off road bikes seized by police
PUBLISHED: 08:44 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 27 February 2019
Two off road motorcycles have been seized by police following unmarked patrols in Lowestoft.
Norfolk and Suffolk’s roads and armed policing team and road casualty reduction team (NSRAPT) carried out the patrols with assistance from Lowestoft Police in the town on Tuesday, February 26.
And with the patrols proving fruitful, two off road bikes were seized by police.
In posts on the NSRAPT Twitter page, they said: “Unmarked patrols were fruitful today and thank you @LowestoftPolice for their assistance.
“After a call from a member of public #1826 located an off road motorcycle pulling a wheelie in front of him.
“Vehicle had no insurance, wasn’t registered, rider had no driving licence and was drug driving.
“A second vehicle was also identified, also an off road bike. Not registered, not insured and rider only had a provisional despite carrying a pillion.
“He was issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and both vehicles were seized.”
