News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police seize Land Rover used by hare coursers

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:26 PM December 11, 2020   
The Land Rover was found abandoned in a field

The Land Rover seized by police which is believed to have been used by hare coursers - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have seized a Land Rover which they believe was abandoned in the middle of a field by hare coursers.

Rural crime officers from Norfolk's Operation Randall team found the 4x4 on land off Silfield Road, between Wymondham and Ashwellthorpe this morning.

They believe it has been driven across farmland, causing damage to crops, by a gang of coursers, before becoming stuck in heavy soil.

https://twitter.com/RuralCrimeNfk/status/1337350904908029954

The vehicle is being linked to a similar office in mind November.

Old 4x4s have become the vehicle of choice for coursers, allowing them to cross land in search of hares to hunt.

You may also want to watch:

If spotted, they can escape without having to walk back across fields to reach their transport, enabling a quicker getaway.

The Land Rover is the latest in a string of vehicles to have been seized by Norfolk police this winter, along with ore than 40 coursers' dogs. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Pupils and staff told to stay home after Covid case at school
  2. 2 As region nears coronavirus tier review, NHS bosses issue warning
  3. 3 'Disgraceful' - Woman's anger as parcel is 'dumped in road' by courier
  1. 4 'So sad to see our café empty' - owner's anger at tier rules
  2. 5 Eight more patients with coronavirus die at N&N
  3. 6 Norwich's smallest pub loses half its lunch trade due to Tier 2 rules
  4. 7 Multi-million pound road shake-ups for string of Norwich streets
  5. 8 Norfolk couple want to share the land beside their mill with campers
  6. 9 People urged not to walk too close to cliff edges
  7. 10 City busy with shoppers amid countdown to Christmas

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Further increase in coronavirus rates across Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Mum's anger as son is refused driving test - because car was 'too dirty'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon

Football stadium will be demolished to make way for houses

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon

Criminal investigation into 'sickening' smell at Norfolk chicken factory

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon