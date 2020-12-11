Police seize Land Rover used by hare coursers
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police have seized a Land Rover which they believe was abandoned in the middle of a field by hare coursers.
Rural crime officers from Norfolk's Operation Randall team found the 4x4 on land off Silfield Road, between Wymondham and Ashwellthorpe this morning.
They believe it has been driven across farmland, causing damage to crops, by a gang of coursers, before becoming stuck in heavy soil.
The vehicle is being linked to a similar office in mind November.
Old 4x4s have become the vehicle of choice for coursers, allowing them to cross land in search of hares to hunt.
If spotted, they can escape without having to walk back across fields to reach their transport, enabling a quicker getaway.
The Land Rover is the latest in a string of vehicles to have been seized by Norfolk police this winter, along with ore than 40 coursers' dogs.
