Police confiscate electric scooter - and remind riders of laws

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 7:32 AM May 30, 2021    Updated: 8:27 AM May 30, 2021
Use of scooter as a means of transportation on the street. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An electric scooter was confiscated by police in Thetford - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have reminded riders of the laws surrounding electric scooters after confiscating a two-wheeler in Thetford.

Breckland police said an officer had seized "another" e-scooter in the town on Friday (May 28).

The rider was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) for having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

And officers are now reminding the public of the rules on using electric scooters, which fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle.

It means they must comply with various aspects of traffic legislation, including the need for a licence, insurance and road tax. 

Privately owned e-scooters are only legal for use on private land and cannot be ridden on roads, pavements or any other public space. 

A government trial of rental e-scooters - which can be used on the road and cycle paths - is currently taking place across the UK, including in Norwich and Great Yarmouth. 

