Police confiscate electric scooter - and remind riders of laws
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police have reminded riders of the laws surrounding electric scooters after confiscating a two-wheeler in Thetford.
Breckland police said an officer had seized "another" e-scooter in the town on Friday (May 28).
The rider was issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) for having no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
And officers are now reminding the public of the rules on using electric scooters, which fall within the legal definition of a motor vehicle.
It means they must comply with various aspects of traffic legislation, including the need for a licence, insurance and road tax.
Privately owned e-scooters are only legal for use on private land and cannot be ridden on roads, pavements or any other public space.
A government trial of rental e-scooters - which can be used on the road and cycle paths - is currently taking place across the UK, including in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.
