Police seize four dogs after reports of ‘lamping’
PUBLISHED: 11:42 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 21 September 2020
Archant
Police seized four dogs, a car and a lamp after finding suspected hare coursers.
Officers received a report of people coursing at Melton Constable in north Norfolk late on Wednesday night.
A vehicle was found, with two men with two dogs nearby. Two men, also with two dogs, returned to the vehicle and a dead hare was found inside. The investigation is ongoing.
Coursing gangs are believed to be operating at night in a bid to foil police.
A powerful flood lamp is used to light up the quarry for the dogs to pursue it.
In other areas of the country so-called bull lurchers - a powerful cross between a Staffordshire bull terrier and a running dog - are being used to hunt larger animals such as foxes, badgers and deer.
Police fear it is only a matter of time before bull lurchers are used in Norfolk.
