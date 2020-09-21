Search

Police seize four dogs after reports of ‘lamping’

PUBLISHED: 11:42 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 21 September 2020

A sign warning against hare coursing. Picture: Courtesy Norfolk Police

Police seized four dogs, a car and a lamp after finding suspected hare coursers.

Officers received a report of people coursing at Melton Constable in north Norfolk late on Wednesday night.

A vehicle was found, with two men with two dogs nearby. Two men, also with two dogs, returned to the vehicle and a dead hare was found inside. The investigation is ongoing.

Coursing gangs are believed to be operating at night in a bid to foil police.

A powerful flood lamp is used to light up the quarry for the dogs to pursue it.

In other areas of the country so-called bull lurchers - a powerful cross between a Staffordshire bull terrier and a running dog - are being used to hunt larger animals such as foxes, badgers and deer.

Police fear it is only a matter of time before bull lurchers are used in Norfolk.

