Police seize cocaine, cannabis and weapons following raid in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:15 26 November 2018

Drugs seized by Norfolk Police following a raid at a property in Heartsease. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter

A man has been arrested after police seized cocaine, cannabis and weapons following a raid at an address in Norwich.

Knife seized by police during raid at property in Heartsease; PIC: Norwich Police TwitterKnife seized by police during raid at property in Heartsease; PIC: Norwich Police Twitter

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Goulburn Road, Heartsease, Norwich at approximately 11.20am today (Monday, November 26).

A quantity of cocaine, cannabis and weapons were seized.

A man, aged in his 20s and from the Norwich area, has been arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

He remains in police custody where he is due to be questioned later.

Police informed members of the public about the arrest on social media.

Norwich Police tweeted: “Drug warrant was executed this morning by the Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team in the Heartsease area of Norwich this morning. A large amount of drugs and weapons seized from the address. One in custody!”

Information to police on 101.

