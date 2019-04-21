Roads policing crackdown in the Fens
21 April, 2019 - 07:56
Archant
Police in the Fens had a busy time when they joined customs officers for vehicle checks.
Over two days, they clocked up seven untaxed vehicles and three uninsured, which officers had powers to seize.
They also arrested one person for failing to appear in court, found a driver on the roads on a provisional licence, a stolen trailer and a vehicle with no MOT.
It comes after a similar operation around King's Lynn led to arrests and vehicle seizures.
Norfolk'ss police and crime commissioner, who joined offficers, said ANPR technology would be extended to Great Yarmouth.
Comments have been disabled on this article.