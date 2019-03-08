Motorbike ridden on pavements by 14-year-old among string of vehicles seized by police

Police seized a number of cars, plus a motorbike ridden on pavements by a 14-year-old, during a crackdown on vehicles with no insurance.

Uniformed and undercover police officers patrolling Thetford on Saturday (November 9) seized several vehicles.

They also caught the boy who was riding the Yamaha bike on pavements and footbridges in the town.

Officers also dealt with four people who were found to be in possession of drugs and arrested one person who was wanted on a warrant.