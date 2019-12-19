Car seized by police in Norwich after driver was found not to be insured

A car was seized by police in Norwich after the driver was not insured to drive it. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

A car has been seized by police in Norwich after the driver was not insured to drive it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers had been on patrol in the city when they seized a car they came across in Barker Street.

Norwich Police have warned others after posting about the seizure on social media.

You may also want to watch:

They tweeted: "PC Quinn and PC Robbins have seized a car on Barker St in Norwich because the driver was not insured to drive it! I don't think the owner, a relative of the driver is going to be very happy when they find out. #PC1184 #PC566 #NNSNT".

Meanwhile police are appealing for the owner of a blue bag, found on the Haymarket in Norwich yesterday (Wednesday, December 18) to get in touch.

Anyone who thinks the bag belongs to them should give police a call on 01603 276612 and tell officers what is inside the bag.

The reference for that incident is NC190031967 #PC1675 #PC55.