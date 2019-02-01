Police seize untaxed Audi from unisured driver

The Audi seized by police in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk police

Police seized a car in the centre of King’s Lynn today.

Checks showed the Audi A3 was neither taxed nor insured.

The driver told officers he could not afford it after they pulled him over in Loke Road. One tweeted: “#GonnaCostMoreNow.”

Charges are set nationally for reclaiming seized cars. Drivers pay a £150 recovery fee, plus £20 a day storage charge.

Norfolk police’ss website says: “The vehicle is taken immediately by a recovery company working within the scheme.

“To retrieve the vehicle, a valid driving licence and insurance has to be produced and the recovery and storage costs paid. After 14 days the vehicle can be sold on or crushed.”