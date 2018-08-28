Search

Advanced search

Police seize car after disqualified and uninsured driver caught behind the wheel

PUBLISHED: 20:41 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:41 31 December 2018

Police seized an uninsured car in Lowestoft which was being driven by a disqualified driver. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Police seized an uninsured car in Lowestoft which was being driven by a disqualified driver. Pic: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police seized a car which was being driven by a driver who had no insurance and who had not got their licence back after a previous disqualification.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle in Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft at about 6.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the driver had recently finished a disqualification, but had not gone through the process of getting their licence back.

So, they were issued with a traffic offence report for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and for driving without insurance.

The vehicle was seized under section 165 of the road traffic act.

Police also tweeted: “Disappointing to see the driver also took the risk of drinking and provided a breath test of 31ugs {microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath]. Below the limit but any alcohol can affect your judgement.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Emotional family appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Man allegedly murdered in house fire is named

Police have named a man whose body was found in a flat in Clacton last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Lambert ready to throw Huws straight back into team

Paul Lambert is hopeful Emyr Huws will be available again soon. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Two people freed from cars by firefighters after crash shuts A140

The scene of the crash on the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

A140 closed in both directions after two car crash

A crash on New Year's Eve has shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Council criticised over 150pc price increase for New Year’s Day parking

The Runton Road car park sign in Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists