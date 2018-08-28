Police seize car after disqualified and uninsured driver caught behind the wheel

Police seized a car which was being driven by a driver who had no insurance and who had not got their licence back after a previous disqualification.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the vehicle in Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft at about 6.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the driver had recently finished a disqualification, but had not gone through the process of getting their licence back.

So, they were issued with a traffic offence report for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and for driving without insurance.

The vehicle was seized under section 165 of the road traffic act.

Police also tweeted: “Disappointing to see the driver also took the risk of drinking and provided a breath test of 31ugs {microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath]. Below the limit but any alcohol can affect your judgement.”