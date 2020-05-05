Search

Police seize 68 cannabis plants from Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 18:21 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 05 May 2020

Breckland police along with officers from Thetford, Attleborough and operation moonshot, seized 68 cannabis plants from a property in Swaffham. Picture: Breckland Police

Breckland police along with officers from Thetford, Attleborough and operation moonshot, seized 68 cannabis plants from a property in Swaffham. Picture: Breckland Police

Police have discovered and seized almost 70 cannabis plants from an address in west Norfolk.

Breckland police along with officers from Thetford, Attleborough and operation moonshot, seized a total of 68 cannabis plants from a property on Castle Acre Road in Swaffham.

Police executed two warrants at the shortly before 8.30am on Tuesday, May 5.

Along with the class B drugs, A quad bike, caravan and trailer, which are believed to have been stolen, were also seized.

Police have said no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 49 of May 5, 2020. The class B

