Police seize cannabis in Hilgay drugs raid
25 January, 2019 - 14:06
Archant
Police have seized cannabis after raiding a house near Downham Market.
Officers from the Operation Moonshot team, who use ANPR cameras to target crime, excuted a search warrant with King’s Lynn police.
A person was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply at the property in Hilgay.
One tweeted: “Successful drugs warrant executed with the #OpMoonshotWest team & @KingsLynnPolice this morning in #Hilgay. One person arrested for #PWITS. PD Toby deployed to assist with the search, qty of cannabis located. #TeamWork.”
