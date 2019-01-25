Police seize cannabis in Hilgay drugs raid

Police dog Toby pictured with cannabis seized in Hilgay Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police have seized cannabis after raiding a house near Downham Market.

Officers from the Operation Moonshot team, who use ANPR cameras to target crime, excuted a search warrant with King’s Lynn police.

A person was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply at the property in Hilgay.

One tweeted: “Successful drugs warrant executed with the #OpMoonshotWest team & @KingsLynnPolice this morning in #Hilgay. One person arrested for #PWITS. PD Toby deployed to assist with the search, qty of cannabis located. #TeamWork.”