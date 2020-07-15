Police raid cannabis farm finding more than 100 plants
PUBLISHED: 11:53 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 15 July 2020
Police arrested a man and seized a large quantity of cannabis after they raided a remote farm in the Fens.
Officers swooped on the property at Tydd St Giles, near Wisbech, yesterday.
Fenland police said on social media: “A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after we found more than 100 plants growing, as well as a suspected stolen caravan and a large amount of harvested cannabis.”
Plants were being grown in large polytunnels. The raid did not come as a surprise to one villager.
“That explains the whiffs you occasionally get when walking the dogs around the village,” he said on twitter. “I suspect there might be others doing this in the area.”
