Search

Advanced search

Police raid cannabis farm finding more than 100 plants

PUBLISHED: 11:53 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 15 July 2020

Cannabis plants were being grown in large polytunnels Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cannabis plants were being grown in large polytunnels Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Archant

Police arrested a man and seized a large quantity of cannabis after they raided a remote farm in the Fens.

Police raided a remote farm at Tydd St Giles, near Wisbech, on Tuesday Picture: Cambridgeshire ConstabularyPolice raided a remote farm at Tydd St Giles, near Wisbech, on Tuesday Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Officers swooped on the property at Tydd St Giles, near Wisbech, yesterday.

Fenland police said on social media: “A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis after we found more than 100 plants growing, as well as a suspected stolen caravan and a large amount of harvested cannabis.”

Plants were being grown in large polytunnels. The raid did not come as a surprise to one villager.

Harvested cannabis buds ready to be sold on the streets Picture: Cambridgeshire ConstabularyHarvested cannabis buds ready to be sold on the streets Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“That explains the whiffs you occasionally get when walking the dogs around the village,” he said on twitter. “I suspect there might be others doing this in the area.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People will suffer terribly’ – Thursford’s cancellation to hit tourism sector hard

A 'hoedown barn' number will be part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

‘It’s not about you’ - Norfolk shoppers react to new face covering rules

A pedestrian wearing a face mask in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cyclist injured after being knocked off bike by driver ‘screaming through car window’

Cyclist Alastair Barrows suffered two broken teeth and facial cuts which needed stitches in the incident. Picture: Alastair Barrows

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I stayed on the pitch because it hurts me’ - Cantwell hits back at critics

Todd Cantwell has taken to social media to defend his act of public dejection after Norwich City's loss to Brighton. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd