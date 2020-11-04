Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter. Archant

A broken down vehicle has been seized by police after the driver was found to have no insurance.

Police were called to the broken down vehicle on the Acle Straight at Great Yarmouth on Wednesday (November 4) night.

Officers found the driver had no insurance or MOT.

The vehicle was seized and the driver was reported.

Following the stop, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted: “Called to a broken down vehicle on the Acle straight at Yarmouth. Turns out the driver had no insurance, no MOT and no VEL. Vehicle seized #S165 and driver reported #880 #driveInsured”.

Meanwhile, police in King’s Lynn seized cannabis plants and equipment after discovering a drugs being cultivated in the town earlier on Wednesday.

King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “Busy start to the shift for Team 1 and LPT. Cannabis cultivation found in Kings Lynn. All plants and equipment seized and one person dealt with for production of cannabis.”