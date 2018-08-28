Search

Police seize £3,000 worth of illegal tobacco in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:44 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 29 January 2019

More than £3,000 worth of illegal tobacco has been seized by police and trading standards in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

More than £3,000 worth of illegal tobacco has been seized by police and trading standards in Norwich.

One person has also been arrested for immigration offences.

Police officers working together with trading standards seized the tobacco while carrying checks on a number of shops in the north of the city.

Norwich police tweeted: “Norwich North SNT have been out with @HMRC @NorfolkCCTS carrying out checks on shops across the city.

“Over £3,000 in illegal tobacco seized and one arrested for immigration offences.”

