Police seize £14,000 worth of Class A drugs and a machete from a car in Cringleford

PUBLISHED: 16:10 13 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 13 November 2018

Police seized more £14,000 worth of Class A drugs from a car in Cringleford. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police seized more £14,000 worth of Class A drugs from a car in Cringleford. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Three men have been arrested after police seized £14,000 worth of Class A drugs and machete from a car on the A11.

Officers stopped the Toyota Prius in Cringleford at around 1.40pm on Monday, November 12.

Upon searching the car, officers discovered around 700 wraps of Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £14,000.

They also uncovered a machete.

A 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man from Bedfordshire as well as a 38-year-old man from London, were all arrested in connection with drug supply offences.

The 20-year-old was also been arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

All three men remain in police custody at this time and enquiries are on-going.

