Police seize £10,000 worth of Class A drugs from car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 19:59 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:59 31 March 2019

Police sezied £10,000 worth of class A drugs from the vehicle. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug charges after their car was stopped by police.

Police stopped the car in Norwich on Saturday and upon searching the vehicle recovered £10,000 worth of Class A drugs.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of cannabis and drug driving after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Officers also seized the vehicle for being on the road without insurance.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

