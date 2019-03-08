Police seize £10,000 worth of Class A drugs from car in Norwich

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug charges after their car was stopped by police.

Central team stopped a vehicle in #Norwich yesterday & recovered a large amount (believed to be around £10,000) of Class A drugs. 2 persons arrested on suspicion of;

being concerned in supply of drugs

possession of cannabis

Police stopped the car in Norwich on Saturday and upon searching the vehicle recovered £10,000 worth of Class A drugs.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of cannabis and drug driving after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Officers also seized the vehicle for being on the road without insurance.