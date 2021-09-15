News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police seek wanted man in Downham Market

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:13 PM September 15, 2021   
Jack Stacey, aged 28 of Landseer Drive is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Jack Stacey, aged 28 of Landseer Drive is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are searching for a wanted man in the Downham Market area.

Jack Stacey, aged 28 of Landseer Drive is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, has brown hair, is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and of a large build.

Stacey is known to have links to the King’s Lynn and Thetford areas.

Anyone who may have seen Stacey, or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

You may also want to watch:

Downham Market News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's supermarket at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'They have got no crinkly crisps' - shopper's frustration at shortages

Anthony Carroll

person
Aldborough is one of many picturesque venues in the Norfolk Cricket League. Picture: ARCHANT

Norfolk village named one of best in the UK

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live

Stretch of A47 closes until October for repairs

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Caister on Sea High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: The 10 cheapest villages in Norfolk to buy a home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon