Police seek wanted man in Downham Market

Published: 1:13 PM September 15, 2021

Police are searching for a wanted man in the Downham Market area.

Jack Stacey, aged 28 of Landseer Drive is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, has brown hair, is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and of a large build.

Stacey is known to have links to the King’s Lynn and Thetford areas.

Anyone who may have seen Stacey, or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.