'Awful' - Town reacts to armed gang raiding flat

Published: 3:03 PM March 16, 2021

A police officer at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police officers are continuing their search for a gang of teenagers who broke into a suburban flat with weapons.

At around 12.50pm on Monday, March 15, police were called to a home on Clover Road in Sprowston, on the corner of Clover Court, to reports of an aggravated burglary by an all-male trio.

The burglars did not steal anything but were believed to be carrying weapons and left the victim inside the flat shaken.

Neighbours reported a heavy police presence for several hours afterwards but there was no sign of officers outside the flats the morning after.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: "Suspects still outstanding but enquiries are ongoing."

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council, said: "It was quite a shock to have something like that happen."

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council. - Credit: Labour Party

But he added it appeared to be an isolated incident.

"Sprowston is vey safe. I cannot recall any violent crimes that have been reported here. It is quite sleepy really," said Mr Couzens.

He believed Sprowston was safe because it had open spaces, which allowed people to breathe, was relatively well-off and had an effective youth project that helped people in need of support.

The vice chairman said the biggest problem for residents was speeding, which was being tackled by police.

But he believed that more funding should be put into extra police for the area.

"It makes people feel safer."

Natasha Harpley, Broadland District Councillor for Sprowston has launched a petition calling on First to reinstate the Linacre Loop. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Natasha Harpley, who represents Sprowston Central on Broadland District Council, said: "It would have been awful for the victims in the flat during the burglary."

She added incidents like that were rare and all crimes, apart from domestic abuse, had gone down in the area.

Adam Ford, 33, from Dixon Road in Sprowston, on Sprowston Recreation Ground. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Adam Ford, 33, from Dixon Road, who was walking his dog on Sprowston Recreation Ground, said: "Everywhere has isolated incidents. I have never felt unsafe here."

Another dog walker, who has lived in the suburb for over 25 years, said: "I have never heard of break-ins like that round here before."

And a 29-year-old from Salhouse Road, whose parents live on Colindeep Lane, said: "It is quiet here and you never get any grief. It is lovely."

Home office figures reveal in 2018 there were 30 burglaries in Sprowston, 27 in 2019, 25 in 2020 and two so far this year.







