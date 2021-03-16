News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Video

'Awful' - Town reacts to armed gang raiding flat

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:03 PM March 16, 2021   
A police officer at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burgl

A police officer at the flats in Clover Road, Sprowston, by a damaged door after an aggravated burglary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police officers are continuing their search for a gang of teenagers who broke into a suburban flat with weapons.

At around 12.50pm on Monday, March 15, police were called to a home on Clover Road in Sprowston, on the corner of Clover Court, to reports of an aggravated burglary by an all-male trio.

The burglars did not steal anything but were believed to be carrying weapons and left the victim inside the flat shaken.

Neighbours reported a heavy police presence for several hours afterwards but there was no sign of officers outside the flats the morning after.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: "Suspects still outstanding but enquiries are ongoing."

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council, said: "It was quite a shock to have something like that happen."

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council.

Bill Couzens, vice chairman of Sprowston Town Council. - Credit: Labour Party

But he added it appeared to be an isolated incident.

"Sprowston is vey safe. I cannot recall any violent crimes that have been reported here. It is quite sleepy really," said Mr Couzens.

Most Read

  1. 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  2. 2 'Have we learned nothing?' - Caroline Flack's mum fears Meghan Markle saga shows nothing has been learned from daughter's death
  3. 3 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
  1. 4 Warning over conwoman cold caller claiming to be 'from Amazon'
  2. 5 All the Norfolk car boot sales hoping to reopen in April
  3. 6 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'
  4. 7 Quiet neighbourhood left 'crawling with police' after break-in
  5. 8 Gang followed woman for 100 miles to steal Rolex watch, court hears
  6. 9 'Devoted father, perfect brother, wonderful friend' mourned after A12 crash
  7. 10 Developer changes plans for 185 homes to keep 'historic association'

He believed Sprowston was safe because it had open spaces, which allowed people to breathe, was relatively well-off and had an effective youth project that helped people in need of support.

The vice chairman said the biggest problem for residents was speeding, which was being tackled by police.

But he believed that more funding should be put into extra police for the area.

"It makes people feel safer."

Natasha Harpley, Broadland District Councillor for Sprowston has launched a petition calling on Firs

Natasha Harpley, Broadland District Councillor for Sprowston has launched a petition calling on First to reinstate the Linacre Loop. Pic: Labour Party. - Credit: Labour Party

Natasha Harpley, who represents Sprowston Central on Broadland District Council, said: "It would have been awful for the victims in the flat during the burglary."

She added incidents like that were rare and all crimes, apart from domestic abuse, had gone down in the area.

Adam Ford, 33, from Dixon Road in Sprowston, on Sprowston Recreation Ground.

Adam Ford, 33, from Dixon Road in Sprowston, on Sprowston Recreation Ground. - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

Adam Ford, 33, from Dixon Road, who was walking his dog on Sprowston Recreation Ground, said: "Everywhere has isolated incidents. I have never felt unsafe here."

Another dog walker, who has lived in the suburb for over 25 years, said: "I have never heard of break-ins like that round here before."

And a 29-year-old from Salhouse Road, whose parents live on Colindeep Lane, said: "It is quiet here and you never get any grief. It is lovely."

Home office figures reveal in 2018 there were 30 burglaries in Sprowston, 27 in 2019, 25 in 2020 and two so far this year.



Norfolk Police

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sheringham RNLI crew

People

Coastal town’s star turn in shanty with Ant and Dec

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road in Buxton was closed by Norfolk Police due to a fire at a property

Updated

Man taken to hospital after fire in village

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Craig and David Rowland-Barnes, at their new home in Ormesby; James Askew and his partner Amber De Pasquale and the home they bought at Bluebell Meadow in Bradwell.

East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
All pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils have returned to classrooms this week.

Education | Updated

Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon