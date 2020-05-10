Search

Drugs and weapon found in police operation

PUBLISHED: 09:48 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 10 May 2020

Cash and drugs seized by police in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Police

Police searches in a Norfolk town have uncovered drug and weapons offences.

Proactive patrols by both undercover and uniform officers in Thetford led to 24 searches on the town’s streets.

The discovery of a weapon led to one person being dealt with for possessing an offensive weapon.

Action was taken against nine people for Class B drug offences. Quantities of cash and drugs were serized by officers.

Meanwhile someone was also found to be breaching a community protection order and another in breach of restrictions.

The searches in the last week were part of on-going proactive operations in the town where neighbourhood policing priorities include anti-social behaviour in the town centre area covered by a public spaces protection order.

