Drugs and weapon found in police operation
PUBLISHED: 09:48 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:48 10 May 2020
Archant
Police searches in a Norfolk town have uncovered drug and weapons offences.
Proactive patrols by both undercover and uniform officers in Thetford led to 24 searches on the town’s streets.
The discovery of a weapon led to one person being dealt with for possessing an offensive weapon.
Action was taken against nine people for Class B drug offences. Quantities of cash and drugs were serized by officers.
Meanwhile someone was also found to be breaching a community protection order and another in breach of restrictions.
The searches in the last week were part of on-going proactive operations in the town where neighbourhood policing priorities include anti-social behaviour in the town centre area covered by a public spaces protection order.
