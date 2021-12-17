Hunt for wanted man who 'could be anywhere in UK' following stabbing

Lee Hart, 38, is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Burnley. - Credit: Archant

Police are currently hunting a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing and "could pose a risk to others".

Lee Hart, 38, is sought following a stabbing in Clifton Street, Burnley, in the early hours of Thursday, December 16, where the 43-year-old victim suffered a wound to the neck.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Hart is known to travel extensively across the UK and could be anywhere in the country.

He has been known to sleep rough and to beg for money.

Hart was last seen wearing dark jeans, a white T shirt with a black logo, and was possibly barefoot.

He has short hair, a shaven ginger beard and tattooed arms.

Police are also concerned about Hart’s own welfare.

Detective inspector Carole Langhorn, of Burnley Police, said: “This incident has left a man with a very serious injury and we need to find Lee Hart urgently as he could pose a risk to others. I would appeal to anyone who sees him or knows where he may be to get in touch with us as soon as they can.

“If anyone does see him I would urge them not to approach him but to contact police.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 0122 of December 16, but those who experience an immediate sighting should call 999.