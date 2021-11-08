News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

CCTV footage released as 'valuable coat' stolen from King's Lynn pub

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:13 PM November 8, 2021
Police are searching for this man in connection with the theft of a valuable blue coat.

Police are searching for this man in connection with the theft of a valuable blue coat. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released CCTV after a valuable coat was stolen from a King's Lynn pub last weekend.

The high-value blue coat was stolen from a pub in Saturday Market Place on Saturday, October 30, sometime between 6.45pm and 7pm.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident. 

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the theft is asked to contact PC Mikey George at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/80990/21, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke celebrates at full time with Norwich City's Ben Gibson during the

Norfolk Live News | Video

The inside story of Farke's dismissal after City's win at Brentford

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
The cause of death is currently treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

Norwich Live News

Body of man found in river in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

person
Colin Barnes faces jail if he does not clear his site at Podmore Lane in Scarning

'It has got to stop' - Garage owner given last chance to clear eyesore site

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon