CCTV footage released as 'valuable coat' stolen from King's Lynn pub

Police are searching for this man in connection with the theft of a valuable blue coat. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police have released CCTV after a valuable coat was stolen from a King's Lynn pub last weekend.

The high-value blue coat was stolen from a pub in Saturday Market Place on Saturday, October 30, sometime between 6.45pm and 7pm.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the theft is asked to contact PC Mikey George at Thetford police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/80990/21, or alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.