‘Please come home’ - family’s plea to missing UEA student as police try to confirm ‘potential sightings’

Missing UEA student Nick Sadler’s mother Tracy and brother Oliver have issued a plea for him to get in touch. Nick has been missing since early Friday morning. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Police are today continuing their search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler.

Norfolk police yesterday widened their search for the 25-year-old to rivers and woodland, as his worried family came to Norwich to find him.

Nick not been seen since he disappeared from his home at Helena Road in Earlham early Friday morning.

Search teams from Norfolk Constabulary and Lowland Search and Rescue have been scouring the university campus and the area around Dereham Road in Norwich.

Police have also been reviewing CCTV and say they have a number of potential sightings of Nick they are investigating.

Emergency service teams continue to search the lake at the UEA. Picture: Neil Perry Emergency service teams continue to search the lake at the UEA. Picture: Neil Perry

Nick left his phone, wallet and keys behind, and his family believe he did not have a jacket on.

His mum, Tracy, said yesterday: “Just please come home. You are not in any trouble, we just want you home.”

Nick is in his final year of a film and television studies degree at the UEA, after moving to the city from his home town of King’s Lynn.

He had been “worried” about the future after graduation, his family said, and was last seen by his house mates in the early hours of Friday morning.

Nick’s father Will Sadler, 59, has urged his son to let them know he is safe as concerns build over his safety.

“We are all very worried about you and want to know you are safe,” said Mr Sadler. “Whatever you may think, nobody thinks any less of you.

“Your family and friends love you dearly and want to see you again. Please contact us to let us know you are safe. Ring the police or if you have not got any money reverse charge to call us.”

Mr Sadler added police have searched Earlham Cemetery and the UEA lake with no success, and have been searching through parks and woodlands.

“Police have extended their perimeter from about a 1km radius yesterday,” he said. “They are checking wooded areas and woodlands, and they have had drones up searching.

“It is strange because it comes over you in waves. Especially at night time when I am trying to go to bed I am thinking about all the possibilities and scenarios as to what might have happened.

“It is so out of character. Everything about this is out of character. We have tried to ascertain what clothes he was wearing when he left and we are not sure he had a jacket on when he left. He might have just gone out there in a t-shirt.

“We asked police, could a persons survive so many nights without a jacket and they said it was possible he could.

“I keep looking at things around the house that remind me of him and feeling like I have to put them away in a box so it doesn’t remind me of him.”

The last time Nick spoke to his family was on Sunday, February 3.

Mrs Sadler said he sounded “quite chirpy” and there was “nothing to give me any concern whatsoever”.

“He was always horrifically homesick but he knew he could phone us any time,” she said. “For him to go out without his phone is very out of character.”

Nick’s brother, Oliver, added: “It doesn’t matter what you think you have done, just give us a chance to help you.

“We will do anything for you, just reach out in some way and let us know you are safe.”

Police have asked people do not attempt to carry out their own searches for the time being while their investigations continue.

Inspector Graham Dalton said: “Nick has now been missing for five days and we’re increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“As part of the investigation extensive searches have been carried out by Police Search Advisors (PolSA) in partnership with Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue; however they’ve not been able to locate Nick.

“We’re appealing for help from the public to support us with our enquiries; however we’re asking people not to carry out their own searches, particularly in remote areas, whilst the investigation continues.

“We urge anyone who may have seen him or has any information as to his whereabouts to contact police immediately.”

Nick is described as white, 5ft 8 inches tall, medium build with dark brown hair, wearing glasses, he has stubble and he speaks with a Norfolk accent.

A UEA spokeswoman said: “We are working with police to locate Nick Sadler, a third year UEA student, who is currently missing.

“The university is offering counselling through the student support service to any students and staff affected by Nick’s disappearance, and are available for anyone who needs support.”

Anybody who has seen Nick or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 22 of Sunday, February 10 2019.