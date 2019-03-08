Gold-toothed thief and two men steal jewellery and clothes in two towns

A woman with gold teeth and two male counterparts stole clothing and jewellery from stores across two towns, as police appeal for information on the thefts.

On April 12, the trio entered Bodhi Tree in London Road South, Lowestoft.

The woman put three pairs of leggings in her bag and left without paying.

Later, at around 3pm, two males and a female entered Michaels Jewellers in Market Street in Beccles.

One of the men kissed the hand of a member of staff and the female suspect and handed five £10 notes to the member of staff.

It was later found that jewellery worth more than £50 had been taken.

The first man was in his late teens to early 20s. He had black hair with highlights and was wearing a tracksuit with a white logo printed on it.

The second male was slightly older than the first and is 5ft 6ins with dark, short curly hair.

The woman was between 48 and 50, of a large build with gold teeth. She was wearing a 'floaty' skirt and scarf over her head.

Anyone with information should contact PC 1853 Henry Langham-Fitt on 101, quoting the crime number 37/20628/19 (Lowestoft) or 37/20635/19 (Beccles) or email Henry.Langham-Fitt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form.