Cyclist knocked off bike in hit and run

PUBLISHED: 17:10 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 25 April 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fail to stop. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fail to stop. Picture: Ian Burt.

Police are searching for witnesses after a female cyclist was knocked off her bike following a hit and run on a busy road.

The cyclist, who is aged in her 20s, was travelling on Normanston Drive at the junction of Monckton Crescent in Lowestoft on Saturday, April 13.

At approximately 8.50pm, the cyclist was clipped by a red car and knocked off her bike. She was later taken to hospital following the collision.

A member of the public ran to her side, as the vehicle continued to drive towards Fir Lane.

Police are appealing for the pedestrian who came to her aid and any other witnesses to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowestoft Response Team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 406 of 13 April.

