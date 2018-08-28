Search

Gorleston homes targeted by vandals overnight

PUBLISHED: 12:25 07 December 2018

Norfolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Police. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Police are searching for vandals who targeted homes in Gorleston overnight.

Homes on Woodfarm Lane in Gorleston were targeted, with police treating the incidents as criminal damage.

The first incident is believed to have occurred between 6pm on Wednesday December 5 and 7am on Thursday December 6, with suspects damaging fencing.

Following this, large metal gates were bent and cracked, and a concrete post was also damaged, at some point between 7pm on Thursday December 6 and 7am this morning (Friday December 7).

Officers believe the two incidents are linked and are searching for witnesses to assist their investigations. They are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity or behaviour in the area between those dates.

Anyone with information about the damage is urged to call PC Adam Hovells at Gorleston Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

