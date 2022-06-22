Police search for wanted man in Norfolk

Police are hunting for a wanted man in Norfolk.

Paul Chappell, 45 and from Hardwick in Cambridgeshire, is wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of average build with grey hair.

Chappell also has links to Cambridge, Essex and London.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Chappell or has information about his whereabouts to contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.