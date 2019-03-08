Motorists urged to 'check dash cam' following vandalism

The cabinet at the base of the CCTV camera on Mights Bridge, in Southwold was damaged. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Vandals are being sought by police after a CCTV camera on the A1095 was damaged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Halesworth Police are appealing for witnesses after the cabinet at the base of the CCTV camera on Mights Bridge, in Southwold was damaged.

You may also want to watch:

The incident took place between 11am on September 4 and 1.25pm on September 10.

In a post to Facebook, Halesworth Police said: "If you were driving over the bridge in either direction, please could we ask that you check your dashcam footage for anybody loitering by the grey, metal cabinet."

Anyone who has footage during that time, or has information on the crime are urged to contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/54803/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org.