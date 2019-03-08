Car left with ‘body length’ scratch

Police are appealing for witnesses following the criminal damage. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Police are searching for witnesses after a car was severely damaged at a retailer’s carpark.

The Hyundai Coupe was parked in the B&M Bargains carpark, on Westwood Way in Beccles when the paint work was scratched.

The deep, body length scratch is believed to be caused by one or more vandals.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour is urged to contact the Incident Crime and Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 19609/19 or email ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

This can also be reported online on the Suffolk Police website: http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.