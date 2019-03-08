Balaclava-clad bikers steal from teenage boy

Police are searching for witnesses after a teenager was robbed by two balaclava-clad men on motorcycles.

The 16-year-old boy was walking along a footpath at the end of Windsor Road, opposite the Clifton Road carpark in Lowestoft when two men, wearing balaclavas and helmets stopped him.

One of the men dismounted the bike, grabbed the victim by his hooded top and demanded his possessions.

The teenager took off his top and his brown material bag and handed them to the men.

The suspects drove off in the direction of the A12.

The victim was not harmed in the robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity or has any knowledge of the incident should contact Lowestoft CID at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/18620/19.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form.