Quad bike and farm machinery stolen from coastal farm

Police are appealing for information following Rushmere theft. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

Thieves have stolen a quad bike and machinery from a farm.

At some point between 4pm on Monday, April 1 and 6am the following day, thieves entered a barn in Rushmere, near Lowestoft, and stole various pieces of farm machinery.

The thieves are believed to have cut the padlock off a gate and entered the farm.

Several barns were ransacked and a Karcher hot pressure washer, 20-litre diesel can, air compressor, two angle grinders as well as various hand tools were taken.

A red Suzuki Eiger Quadrunner quad bike and a Stiga ride-on lawn mower were also stolen from the property, but the lawn mower was left damaged on the roadside close to the scene.

Police are appealing for information and have urged witnesses to contact PC Samantha Plummer on 101 or email samantha.plummer@suffolk.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference 37/19179/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.