Police search for wanted Norwich man

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:38 PM June 4, 2021   
Police are appealing for help to trace Robin Oakes who is wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for help to trace Robin Oakes who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A 58-year-old man is wanted in Norwich for breaching the terms of his release from jail. 

Police are appealing for help to trace Robin Oakes who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. 

He is white, 5ft 10, of average build with short, receding, grey hair.  

Oakes has links in the Norwich area.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101. 

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

