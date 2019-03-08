Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Courtney Holwell, aged 15, was last seen at her home address in the town yesterday evening, Monday 29 July. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen at her home yesterday evening.

She is is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build, and with collar length medium brown hair and brown eyes. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary She is is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of a medium build, and with collar length medium brown hair and brown eyes. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Courtney Holwell, from Lowestoft was reported missing to police at around 9.45am this morning (July 30).

She is described at white, 5ft and 5ins tall and of a medium build with collar length, medium brown hair and brown eyes.

She may have been wearing a red checked shirt, black leggings and white trainers.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Courtney and are appealing for anyone who may have seen her or know of her whereabouts to contact Suffolk police on 101.