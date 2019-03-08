Search

Appeal to trace man who spat in woman's face

PUBLISHED: 15:11 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:11 11 September 2019

Officers would like to speak to a man in connection to the assault. Contributed by Suffolk Constabulary

A cyclist who spat in a woman's face and smashed a car's windscreen is being sought by police.

A man was cycling on the Pier approach in Lowestoft at around 5.30pm on July 25 when he smashed a windscreen of a Toyota Aygo.

The cyclist then spat in the face of a woman, aged in her 40s, who was a passenger in the car at the time.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection to the assault.

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/44061/19 and 37/44062/19 on 101.

Alternatively, contact Christian.MEEN@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

