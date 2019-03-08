Appeal to trace man who spat in woman's face

A cyclist who spat in a woman's face and smashed a car's windscreen is being sought by police.

A man was cycling on the Pier approach in Lowestoft at around 5.30pm on July 25 when he smashed a windscreen of a Toyota Aygo.

The cyclist then spat in the face of a woman, aged in her 40s, who was a passenger in the car at the time.

Anyone who recognises the man in the pictures are urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/44061/19 and 37/44062/19 on 101.

Alternatively, contact Christian.MEEN@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org.