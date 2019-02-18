Police search for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts

Police are appealing for video footage. Picture: Archant

Police are searching for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts in Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers are appealing for any CCTV, Ring Video Doorbell or dashcam footage between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday February 8.

The search comes after a number of reports of criminal damage and thefts in the Pakefield area of Lowestoft.

Footage can be emailed to Lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk