Police search for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts
18 February, 2019 - 18:05
Police are searching for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts in Lowestoft.
Officers are appealing for any CCTV, Ring Video Doorbell or dashcam footage between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday February 8.
The search comes after a number of reports of criminal damage and thefts in the Pakefield area of Lowestoft.
Footage can be emailed to Lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk
