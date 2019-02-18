Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Police search for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts

18 February, 2019 - 18:05
Police are appealing for video footage. Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for video footage. Picture: Archant

Police are searching for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts in Lowestoft.

Officers are appealing for any CCTV, Ring Video Doorbell or dashcam footage between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday February 8.

The search comes after a number of reports of criminal damage and thefts in the Pakefield area of Lowestoft.

Footage can be emailed to Lowestoft.snt@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

David and Louise Buckles and their children. They went to Vauxhall holiday park in Great Yarmouth but their 11-month-old daughter found a laughing gas canister and put it in her mouth.

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

Kevin Block returns to where Jeanette Kempton's body was found 30 years ago in Wangford, Suffolk. Photo: James Carr.

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

Ram-raiders targeted The Grow Organisation and Mow and Grow in Bowthorpe, Norwich, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage. Picture: Alexandra Cosgrove

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

The air ambulance landing at Happisburgh. Picture: Paul Hovell

Police search for footage after reports of criminal damage and thefts

Police are appealing for video footage. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Meet Start-Rite’s first-ever female CEO

New Start-Rite CEO Kate Tansley says that you can be a great mum and a great boss too. Pic: Victoria Pertusa, Archant.

Nurse’s warning after pacemaker triggered severe allergic reaction despite her warning to doctors

Chandra Taylor is allergic to all metals except gold, she has now been waiting for her new pace-maker over 7 months. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists