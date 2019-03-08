Search

Police hunt crowbar burglar who stole designer clothes and wallet

PUBLISHED: 14:32 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 22 October 2019

Police are on the hunt for a burglar who stole designer items and a wallet in Feltwell. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are hunting for a man who stole designer clothing accessories and a wallet after he entered a house armed with a crowbar.

The man gained access to the home on Hall Farm Close in Feltwell near Downham Market at 7:20am on Sunday 20 October, through an insecure door, taking a Louis Vuitton handbag, Bulgari sunglasses and a wallet containing bank cards and cash, before being disturbed by residents and fleeing the scene.

The appeal comes after another instance of burglary on the same street on the same day saw a burglar enter an empty house through another insecure door and search the property before leaving empty handed.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact DC Andrew Flitney at King's Lynn police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/73722/19, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

