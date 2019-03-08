Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

Police are searching for a driver involved in a suspected hit and run in Norwich.

The Nissan Juke which was badly damaged in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang The Nissan Juke which was badly damaged in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

A parked Nissan Juke sustained significant damage in the incident in Borrowdale Drive in Sprowston on Saturday night.

The other car involved in the crash was also badly damaged.

Norfolk Police were called to the scene, on the corner of Fallowfield Close, shortly before midnight along with fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow who helped to make the area safe.

A police spokesman said it had been a single-vehicle collision and that the car had also hit a fence and a wall.

Enquiries are on-going to locate the driver.