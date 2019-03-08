Search

Advanced search

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

PUBLISHED: 08:59 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 17 November 2019

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Colin Lang

Police are searching for a driver involved in a suspected hit and run in Norwich.

The Nissan Juke which was badly damaged in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin LangThe Nissan Juke which was badly damaged in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

A parked Nissan Juke sustained significant damage in the incident in Borrowdale Drive in Sprowston on Saturday night.

The other car involved in the crash was also badly damaged.

The aftermath of a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin LangThe aftermath of a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Norfolk Police were called to the scene, on the corner of Fallowfield Close, shortly before midnight along with fire crews from Sprowston and Carrow who helped to make the area safe.

A police spokesman said it had been a single-vehicle collision and that the car had also hit a fence and a wall.

Enquiries are on-going to locate the driver.

Most Read

Meet the new landlords at the ‘best pub in Norfolk’

Pub landlords Justin McKee and Emma Byrne who have taken over The Leopard, but are still carrying on the legacy of former owner Bob. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Norwich cocktail bar named one of the best in the UK

Lydia DeAth samples one of Chambers Cocktail Company's drinks Credit: Joshua Patrick Photography @joshuapatrickfood

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Man taken to hospital after crash which left him trapped in vehicle

The A146 at Stockton. Fire crews were called to a crash in the village on Saturday night. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two cars wrecked in hit and run on residential street

A car which was involved in a hit and run in Borrowdale Drive, Sprowston. Picture: Colin Lang

Man taken to hospital after crash which left him trapped in vehicle

The A146 at Stockton. Fire crews were called to a crash in the village on Saturday night. Picture: Google

See inside vibrant 1950s terrace house on market for £190,000

A vibrant two bed end of terrace house is on the market in Norwich. Photo: William H. Brown

Woman’s plea over grief after brother’s death

Daniel and Jade Phipps. PHOTO: Jade Phipps

Man caught at train station with ice-cream tub full of cannabis

Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists