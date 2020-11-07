Death of woman whose body found at UEA not suspicious, say police

University Drive junction at the UEA. PIC: Sonya Brown

The sudden death of a woman close to the University of East Anglia (UEA) is not being treated as suspicious, it has emerged.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to a property in University Drive just after 12.20pm on Wednesday, October 21 where the body of a woman was discovered.

A cordon was initially put in place around the location but was lifted later in the evening.

Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the death were carried out following the discovery.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the results of a post-mortem examination were inconclusive, adding: “Whilst the death is still being treated as unexplained, it is not being treated as suspicious.

“A file will be prepared for the Coroner ahead of an inquest in due course.”

University Drive is the main access road running through the UEA campus, from Earlham Road to Bluebell Road.