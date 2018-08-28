Search

Advanced search

Police say they have traced man on Corrie Mckeague CCTV footage

PUBLISHED: 10:24 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:24 08 December 2018

Corrie McKeague missing person signs were posted on shops and market stalls across Bury St Edmunds on October 8 2016

Corrie McKeague missing person signs were posted on shops and market stalls across Bury St Edmunds on October 8 2016

Archant

Police say they are “confident” a man captured on CCTV and believed by the mother of Corrie Mckeague to be her son was not the missing airman.

Officers viewed the footage during their investigation into Mr Mckeague’s disappearance from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

His mother Nicola Urquhart said the public would be “horrified” to see it, as it cast doubt on the police theories over her son’s whereabouts.

Police said the man had been traced.

Mr Mckeague was last seen entering a bin loading bay when he was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, leading police to believe he had gone into one of the bins.

But his remains were not found despite a 20-week trawl of a landfill site near Cambridge.

Mrs Urquhart said she had viewed CCTV footage which she said showed a man leaving the bin loading bay.

She said the footage was “grainy” but it showed a person “wearing incredibly bright, reflective clothing, which looks like white trousers”.

Mrs Urquhart said she believed it was her son and if members of the public saw the footage “no-one would believe he went in the bin”.

Suffolk Police said the footage showed three individuals who were “tracked walking into the area and away from the area”.

It said clearer images of them were found, “enabling identification”.

The force said all three individuals had been spoken to by police and had identified themselves from the images.

It said it was “confident” none of them was Mr Mckeague.

The force said the individuals were ruled out in autumn 2016.

Mr Mckeague, originally from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he went missing.

He was last seen entering in the bin loading area at 3.25am on September 24.

In March this year, detectives investigating the disappearance of Mr McKeague said they had reached the point where there are no realistic lines of enquiry left to pursue.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “Whilst the investigation has drawn to a natural conclusion we will continue to work with the family to provide answers to their questions and help them understand what may have happened.”

It has been moved to the major investigation cold case team.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Video This Norfolk restaurant has been named one of the best in the world

Morston Hall's owner Galton Blackiston and head chef Greg Anderson. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Video Taco Bell opens in Great Yarmouth - and here’s what the food looks like

The opening of the new Taco Bell in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth.

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Mobility scooter rider dies after collision with car

Gosford Road, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Video Hash in the attic - Police discover cannabis crop inside family home

Inspector Nick Palin with a tent containing cannabis plants in the loft of a property on the Aylsham Road during an Operation Gravity drugs raid. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk bridge closed due to health and safety concerns

A bridge at Lenwade along Marriotts Way has been closed temporarily to members of the public. PIC: Norfolk County Council Norfolk Trails Twitter

Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

A witness said it happened near to The Virgin Money Lounge in Castle Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Tim is always pretty self-critical’ - City stopper not happy at Canaries’ weak spot

Tim Krul has been an ever-present in Norwich City's Championship rise Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast