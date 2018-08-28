Police say they have traced man on Corrie Mckeague CCTV footage

Corrie McKeague missing person signs were posted on shops and market stalls across Bury St Edmunds on October 8 2016 Archant

Police say they are “confident” a man captured on CCTV and believed by the mother of Corrie Mckeague to be her son was not the missing airman.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers viewed the footage during their investigation into Mr Mckeague’s disappearance from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016.

His mother Nicola Urquhart said the public would be “horrified” to see it, as it cast doubt on the police theories over her son’s whereabouts.

Police said the man had been traced.

Mr Mckeague was last seen entering a bin loading bay when he was on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, leading police to believe he had gone into one of the bins.

But his remains were not found despite a 20-week trawl of a landfill site near Cambridge.

Mrs Urquhart said she had viewed CCTV footage which she said showed a man leaving the bin loading bay.

She said the footage was “grainy” but it showed a person “wearing incredibly bright, reflective clothing, which looks like white trousers”.

Mrs Urquhart said she believed it was her son and if members of the public saw the footage “no-one would believe he went in the bin”.

Suffolk Police said the footage showed three individuals who were “tracked walking into the area and away from the area”.

It said clearer images of them were found, “enabling identification”.

The force said all three individuals had been spoken to by police and had identified themselves from the images.

It said it was “confident” none of them was Mr Mckeague.

The force said the individuals were ruled out in autumn 2016.

Mr Mckeague, originally from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he went missing.

He was last seen entering in the bin loading area at 3.25am on September 24.

In March this year, detectives investigating the disappearance of Mr McKeague said they had reached the point where there are no realistic lines of enquiry left to pursue.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: “Whilst the investigation has drawn to a natural conclusion we will continue to work with the family to provide answers to their questions and help them understand what may have happened.”

It has been moved to the major investigation cold case team.