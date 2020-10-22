‘Irresponsible and selfish’ behaviour of man, 37, caused death of cyclist

Aaron Evans, aged 37, of Earles Garden, Norwich ,who caused the death of a cyclist in Norwich, and was involved in the sale of stolen cars worth £200,000, has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

Police have said the “irresponsible and selfish” behaviour of a 37-year-old man resulted in the death of a young cyclist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Aaron Evans, aged 37, of Earles Garden, Norwich was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the handling of stolen goods. A stolen car is pictured. Photo: Norfolk Police Aaron Evans, aged 37, of Earles Garden, Norwich was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the handling of stolen goods. A stolen car is pictured. Photo: Norfolk Police

Ian Mooney, 31, died from catastrophic head injuries after being involved in a crash on Aylsham Road, near Mecca Bingo Hall, on April 3, 2018.

Following an investigation by police, Aaron Evans, 37, of Earles Garden, Norwich, who had been driving a black Audi Q7, was arrested and charged in connection with the collision.

Aaron Evans, aged 37, of Earles Garden, Norwich was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the handling of stolen goods. A stolen car is pictured. Photo: Norfolk Police Aaron Evans, aged 37, of Earles Garden, Norwich was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the handling of stolen goods. A stolen car is pictured. Photo: Norfolk Police

On Wednesday, Evans appeared at Norwich Crown Court and admitted causing death by careless driving.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for causing death by careless driving and given a driving ban.

PC Martyn Homes, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident in which an innocent young man lost his life, as a result of the irresponsible and selfish behaviour of one individual.

“We heard in court yesterday that Evans has repeatedly shown a complete disregard for others, and has left one family in particular, heartbroken.”

Evans was also sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for the handling of stolen goods.

It came after an investigation by Norfolk Police, Surrey Police and the Metropolitan Police, which recovered 16 stolen motor vehicles after they had been professionally altered and registered to appear legitimate.

The majority of the vehicles were Land Rovers, Range Rovers, and Ford Transit vans displaying false licence plates, fraudulent identifying markers and documentation, totalling approximately £200,000.

Evans was found to have control of the vast majority of the vehicles shortly after the thefts, and had been involved in obtaining seemingly legitimate documents for them.

PC Stephen Jones, the officer leading on the handling of stolen vehicles case, said: “Mr Evans has played a significant part in the keyless vehicle thefts from London during 2018 and 2019. Whilst he was not directly involved in the thefts, he was a vital part in this organised criminal enterprise, and his actions have allowed stolen cars to be altered to appear like genuine vehicles.

“Unfortunately some of these vehicles have been sold on to unsuspecting members of the public. I hope that today’s sentencing is a reminder to those seeking to profit from criminal activity that they will be held accountable.”