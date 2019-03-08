Police say enquiries are 'ongoing' into Norwich stabbing

Children's play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed Archant

Police are continuing to investigate a stabbing in Norwich.

A man, aged in his 30s, was walking on a footpath from Sunny Hill into Netherwood Green at approximately 1.45pm on May 16 this year when he was approached by a man and stabbed.

The victim sustained injuries to his stomach and chest which required hospital treatment and he has since been discharged.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances which led up to the victim being stabbed, however it is believed it is an isolated incident.

A police spokesman said enquiries were "ongoing".

The suspect is described as black, aged in his 20s and with dreadlocks.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious activity in the area, should contact DC Lee Marriner at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.