Police appeal after burglary of a safe containing Rolex watches in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 17:04 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 12 July 2019
Police are appealing for information following a burglary of a safe containing Rolex watches and jewellery.
The incident took place between 9.30am on Sunday June 30 and Monday July 1 at 12.55pm when a property on Lodge Lane in Norwich was broken into.
A safe containing Rolex and Breitling watches and a number of other items were stolen.
A blue BMW 740 convertible was also stolen but later recovered by the police.
Anyone with information should contact DC Pete Williams on 101 quoting crime reference 36/44983/19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
