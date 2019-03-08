Search

Police appeal after burglary of a safe containing Rolex watches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:04 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 12 July 2019

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Police are appealing for information following a burglary of a safe containing Rolex watches and jewellery.

The incident took place between 9.30am on Sunday June 30 and Monday July 1 at 12.55pm when a property on Lodge Lane in Norwich was broken into.

A safe containing Rolex and Breitling watches and a number of other items were stolen.

A blue BMW 740 convertible was also stolen but later recovered by the police.

Anyone with information should contact DC Pete Williams on 101 quoting crime reference 36/44983/19 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

