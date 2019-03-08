Search

Police close case a year after suspected Thorpe houseboat burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:40 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 16 October 2019

River Green at Thorpe St Andrew, where a man was arrested on suspicion of houseboat burglary. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

A man arrested in connection with a houseboat burglary in Thorpe St Andrew more than a year ago will have no further action taken against him.

Officers had to been forced to reach the scene via marshland and woods to make the arrest following the drama in the early hours of Wednesday, August 29 last year.

A man was led away in handcuffs following the suspected houseboat burglary near River Green in Thorpe St Andrew.

Following a mental health assessment, the man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

But a police spokesman said that no further action will be taken against the man and the case is now closed.

As previously reported, houseboat owner Hadrian Smith had been in London for Notting Hill Carnival but arrived back at his home to find his property in disarray. His food had been eaten, his toilet used without flushing and his possessions taken.

